JONATHAN JANSEN | Fellow South Africans, Cyril’s speech was a pack of insulting lies

Instead of admitting he has failed us on the vaccine roll-out and on many other things, he blames us

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at Sunday’s family meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic was a lesson in dishonesty. If he’d been given a truth serum before he’d started it, this is what he would have said:



Fellow South Africans...