EDITORIAL | New Zulu king has the power, but also the responsibility

King Misuzulu has the unenviable task of uniting a fractured Zulu royal family and making sure his kingdom prospers

In one of the seminal moments of the Spider-Man story, a dying Uncle Ben looks up at his nephew, Peter Parker, and says as his last words: “With great power comes great responsibility.”



It’s a cliché, yes, but clichés often hold true. This particular one predates the Spider-Man franchise, going back to the French Revolution and even making appearances in both British and American politics in the 1800s, but it could — and should — be directed at new Zulu King Misuzulu...