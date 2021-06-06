JUSTICE MALALA | First step to stop SA going down the toilet? End school pit latrines
Cabinet ministers flute on about the fourth industrial revolution, yet our schools are without safe, clean lavatories
06 June 2021 - 19:16
My column today is about school toilets. Toilets are everything. We should all be up in arms about toilets. Sadly, we are not.
If we continue to fail to build safe, clean and hygienic toilets in schools in SA, then we are not headed towards being the failed state that many now predict we will become. We will have arrived at that terrible point. We will be a failed state and a failed country. Right now, the drive to eradicate pit latrines and install proper toilets in schools is going nowhere...
