Opinion & Analysis

To stop mob justice, restore SA’s faith in our criminal justice system

While sometimes understandable, mob justice is not acceptable as only the state has the right to render justice

06 June 2021 - 19:14 By Dr Sazelo Mkhize, Khanyisile Majola and Dr Samuel Fikiri Cinini

Mob justice has been observed in diverse cultural and historical settings. It takes hold when the population deems local government and law enforcement ineffective and untrustworthy. This phenomenon emerged in many modern post-conflict states such as the post-Civil War US, post-World War 2 Eastern Europe, and Northern Ireland.

SA became a democratic country in 1994, marking the end of the harsh, protracted apartheid regime. Over many decades, institutionalised racial segregation and state-sanctioned violence eroded trust between communities and law enforcement; and the relationship was characterised by extreme antagonism. Despite efforts to police society more inclusively, high levels of inequality, as well as crime and interpersonal violence (IPV), persist...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | First step to stop SA going down the toilet? End school pit ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Edgars puts the con in Edcon with their hard-to-cancel accounts Opinion & Analysis
  3. Employers, don’t be mum about ways to make parents’ productivity pop Opinion & Analysis
  4. To stop mob justice, restore SA’s faith in our criminal justice system Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | New Zulu king has the power, but also the responsibility Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Zandspruit: lack of police accountability is the cause for mob justice News
  2. Loss of faith in cops leads to growing mob justice South Africa
  3. Cops hunt for Mashishing community members involved in mob justice attack South Africa
  4. Police arrest 4 for Eastern Cape vigilante killings, death toll now 7 South Africa