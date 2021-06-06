WENDY KNOWLER | Edgars puts the con in Edcon with their hard-to-cancel accounts
For goodness sake, credit providers, the finish line really shouldn’t be that illusive
06 June 2021 - 19:15
For many Edgars accountholders, settling the account balance and getting it closed is proving to be the hardest goodbye of their lives.
And not in a good way...
