TOM EATON | We can drone on about moral decay and corruption but better the devil you know

While ‘killer robots’ are not here, at least for the time being, we have more present and pressing matters to worry about

The blackouts are back. Johannesburg would be going down the drain if it had any water in its pipes. Zweli Mkhize has clearly subcontracted the writing of his resignation letter to whoever fixes the nation’s potholes. And yet this week it’s all felt bizarrely reassuring to me.



It felt that way because late last week I read a New York Times piece about a report by the UN, focusing on a certain incident that took place during Libya’s civil war in 2019...