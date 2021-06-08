Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Hey, parents, keep your kids at home

What are these people thinking by allowing their children to go to parties? Teachers deserve better as they await vaccines

08 June 2021 - 20:10

German scholar Bodenstein defined dolus eventualis as: “The effect caused by the wilful act or inaction is foreseen as a possible consequence, but the agent neither wishes it nor aims at it.”

The controversial legal principle most famously raised in the Oscar Pistorius murder case is what comes to mind when, despite attempts to buttress ourselves against the third wave already ravaging parts of SA, we are left incensed or baffled by the actions and intentions of some of our citizens...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Hey, parents, keep your kids at home Opinion & Analysis
  2. Inequality was front of the queue before SA’s vaccine rollout began Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | If SA is to live, its leaders must stop feasting on dead ideas Opinion & Analysis
  4. Corals are suffering their own pandemic, and its results could be just as dire Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Mthethwa, give artists the help Surtie-Richards was denied Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Mthethwa, give artists the help Surtie-Richards was denied Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | New Zulu king has the power, but also the responsibility Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cybercrimes Bill is the right response to a real and present danger Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Africa needs unity, not subversion of democracy Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | There’s no place for racism in SA’s schools. We must all fight it Opinion & Analysis