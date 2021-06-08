EDITORIAL | Hey, parents, keep your kids at home

What are these people thinking by allowing their children to go to parties? Teachers deserve better as they await vaccines

German scholar Bodenstein defined dolus eventualis as: “The effect caused by the wilful act or inaction is foreseen as a possible consequence, but the agent neither wishes it nor aims at it.”



The controversial legal principle most famously raised in the Oscar Pistorius murder case is what comes to mind when, despite attempts to buttress ourselves against the third wave already ravaging parts of SA, we are left incensed or baffled by the actions and intentions of some of our citizens...