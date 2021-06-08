Opinion & Analysis

Inequality was front of the queue before SA’s vaccine rollout began

Income disparity, tech and language limitations are some of the factors fuelling a situation that reflects a global problem

08 June 2021 - 20:09 By John Bowker and Khuleko Siwele

SA’s national Covid-19 vaccine rollout has run for just more than three weeks, yet one of the country’s longstanding challenges is already hampering efforts to inoculate two thirds of the population this year: inequality.

People over 60 are eligible for Covid-19 shots during the current phase of the plan, which began May 17 after the delayed arrival of doses from BioNTech and Pfizer. Yet registration for a shot can only be done online or by cellphone, potentially excluding those without the right tech or someone to help them...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Hey, parents, keep your kids at home Opinion & Analysis
  2. Inequality was front of the queue before SA’s vaccine rollout began Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | If SA is to live, its leaders must stop feasting on dead ideas Opinion & Analysis
  4. Corals are suffering their own pandemic, and its results could be just as dire Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Mthethwa, give artists the help Surtie-Richards was denied Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail

Related articles

  1. J&J side effects are rare. Here’s the underlying reason for them News
  2. Africa can bet on vaccine boost as Senegal hatches plan for production World
  3. Teachers are definitely next in the vaccine queue. The only question is when News
  4. Africa has used 60% of its Covid-19 vaccines, but don’t get too excited Africa
  5. Third wave crashes down amid trauma cases, mistrust and hitches in rollout News