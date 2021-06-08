Inequality was front of the queue before SA’s vaccine rollout began

Income disparity, tech and language limitations are some of the factors fuelling a situation that reflects a global problem

SA’s national Covid-19 vaccine rollout has run for just more than three weeks, yet one of the country’s longstanding challenges is already hampering efforts to inoculate two thirds of the population this year: inequality.



People over 60 are eligible for Covid-19 shots during the current phase of the plan, which began May 17 after the delayed arrival of doses from BioNTech and Pfizer. Yet registration for a shot can only be done online or by cellphone, potentially excluding those without the right tech or someone to help them...