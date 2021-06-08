TONY LEON | If SA is to live, its leaders must stop feasting on dead ideas

SA has too many ideological necrophiliacs and too few jobs

There are several reasons why Venezuelan polymath Moises Naim claims the attention of posterity.



He served as the minister of trade and industry in his homeland when that country was the richest in South America. Afterward he edited prestigious journal Foreign Affairs and along the way was an executive director of the World Bank. In 2013, the UK magazine Prospect listed Naim as one of the world’s leading thinkers. Today he is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington DC...