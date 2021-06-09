EDITORIAL | SA can’t allow Covid politics to put lives at risk

We were already playing catch up but J&J vaccine rollout delay has us falling dangerously further behind

Health minister Zweli Mkhize used his last day in office to appeal to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sort out delays in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout. “We are very desperate to get those vaccines; we need them yesterday,” he said.



On the same day, the acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the government was speaking to the FDA about an early release of the vaccines. “If they can’t,” she said, “then we will speak to the US government to see if the holdup is only scientific or political. If it is political, then we need to engage so that we can get the vaccines.”..