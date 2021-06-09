Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Replacing Zweli with tourism minister makes perfect ANC sense

Who next for the health job? Fikile Mbalula, Blade Nzimande or dare I say Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma?

Tom Eaton Columnist
09 June 2021 - 20:54

The sidelining of Zweli Mkhize has been strangely quiet. Yes, media storms require the internet, which requires electricity, and there’s precious little of that in SA at the moment. But I suspect there are reasons beyond the arrival on Wednesday of stage 4 deindustrialisation.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to put Mkhize on “special leave”, for one, will have poured oil on troubled waters, giving Mkhize’s critics a win, while allowing his supporters to console themselves with the fact that “special leave” in the ANC is very special indeed, with money, perks, patronage and sycophancy usually continuing more or less unabated...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Replacing Zweli with tourism minister makes perfect ANC sense Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | This is not a holiday: the right health minister is a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | CNAche: is this really how the story ends? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | SA can’t allow Covid politics to put lives at risk Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Hey, parents, keep your kids at home Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | We can drone on about moral decay and corruption but better the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Seriously, comrades, at least spend your loot on some decent bling Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Will he, won’t he? It’s the ANC, so save yourself the heartbreak Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Welcome to the city of fool’s gold, run by mayor Mngxitama Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | ANC defies laws of time and space, but luckily facts don’t atrophy Opinion & Analysis