TOM EATON | Replacing Zweli with tourism minister makes perfect ANC sense

Who next for the health job? Fikile Mbalula, Blade Nzimande or dare I say Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma?

The sidelining of Zweli Mkhize has been strangely quiet. Yes, media storms require the internet, which requires electricity, and there’s precious little of that in SA at the moment. But I suspect there are reasons beyond the arrival on Wednesday of stage 4 deindustrialisation.



Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to put Mkhize on “special leave”, for one, will have poured oil on troubled waters, giving Mkhize’s critics a win, while allowing his supporters to console themselves with the fact that “special leave” in the ANC is very special indeed, with money, perks, patronage and sycophancy usually continuing more or less unabated...