PETER ATTARD MONTALTO | Great move, Cyril. To make it even better, sack Mantashe

Ramaphosa’s announcement is a major win for Operation Vulindlela as an institutional framework and will be able to unblock political blockages. True, this only happened because of an energy crisis and ongoing load-shedding but the president has directly overruled minister Gwede Mantashe (there is blood on the floor). This is the key sign on the political front. As the energy system liberalises, this reinforces the need for a new energy minister.

What just happened?

The president announced that the licencing threshold for electricity generation for own use by companies will be raised from 1MW to 100MW, much more than business had formally proposed (50MW was the target). Projects will need to register in the usual way.

There will also be a liberalisation of the framework for wheeling electricity for own use across the grid.

There is still uncertainty over third party sales rules and this does not remove licencing requirements for IPPs selling to Eskom.

In his surprise announcement, based on a shift in policy, we think the president has had a “sod it” moment and shifted the dial — amid level 4 load-shedding — on energy liberalisation. This was the key of the “big three” reforms that everyone has been watching for (alongside spectrum auctions and visas) — and the most impactful on growth in the short to medium term of the three.

There has been a build-up of pressure on this issue over the past two years and Mantashe had become increasingly stuck in the mud — even announcing that the threshold would only rise to 10MW, while public consultation was ongoing. Would this have happened without the pressure from load-shedding and health minister Zweli Mkhize going on leave? Likely not — or certainly not without more delay. But as ever in SA, progress is made only by shocks.

However there is a broader underlying shift that has made this happen:

Operation Vulindlela has been reinforced as an institutional framework that can override political blockages. This may create some shifts in expectations on spectrum and visas for instance, though each of these is less pressing than the energy crisis.

This success is due to evidence-based policymaking.

This was the president directly overruling a minister close to him. There was clear frustration on the part of Ramaphosa with Mantashe on Thursday at the press conference. This is a major signal and has rarely happened under this administration so far.

This liberalisation is expected to add about 15GW to the electricity system (our estimates are based on organised business surveys) over the next five to sevenyears — this would total around R100bn of first-order impact investment.

The key impact however, will be on sentiment from this key reform. This said, we must be cognisant that the timelines here — to gazette the amendment, for people to register, for projects to be built and come on grid — will take about two years minimum.

Though load-shedding will continue and intensify at first through this period, the path out has become a lot clearer. This also allows more medium run flexibility for the collapse of the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP), if Karpowership falls out. Medium run risks also rise for Eskom as more companies defect.