TOM EATON | Ten babies or not, their three wise men get 10 out of 10 for hubris

That the holy trinity of Rampedi, Surve and Masina have endorsed of this story should be enough to set off alarm bells

This week’s news that a Tembisa mother has allegedly given birth to 10 babies seems almost miraculous. Not least because it has been heralded by three wise men. Well, three men.



For an alleged nativity involving 12 people whose surnames are either Sithole (after mother Gosiame) or Tsotetsi (after father Tebogo), three other names have become bizarrely prominent as a trinity of sages has clattered its caravan into the middle of the spotlight, bringing gifts of gold, photo-ops and self-aggrandisement, and making a distinctly odd story considerably more so...