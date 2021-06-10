Why Southern Africa’s interior is an ideal place for solar energy

So is Southern Africa, and in particular its dry interior, really among the world’s best sites for solar energy generation, as is often claimed?

Harvesting solar energy

Sunlight is ultimately a stream of photons. Think of photons as little arrows, each carrying a small quantum of energy. Upon striking a solar panel or some other solar device, the photon will be annihilated, and a fraction of its energy will be converted to heat or electricity.

To maximise the energy collected by the solar device, you try to intercept as many photons as you can. To achieve that you position the panel so that it blocks the path of as many photons as possible. That happens when the panel directly faces the sun.

A panel lying flat on the ground, therefore, maximises its photon catch when the sun is directly overhead. At noon the sun is closest to overhead in the tropics, so these latitudes also generally have the warmest climate.

Climate

There is a common misconception that the hottest areas are also most suited for solar power generation. But tropical regions often have a lot of cloud as well. Coastal areas also tend to be more cloud-prone, and so some of the warmest cities in southern Africa, such as Durban or Maputo, are not top solar sites.

Around the northern and southern edges of the tropics we find regions with some of the driest climate, which normally implies less cloud cover. In Southern Africa, these arid regions are the Namib, Kgalagadi and Karoo (semi)deserts and adjacent areas. These experience the sun nearly overhead around noon in summer. Solar devices here can catch more energy in winter by tilting slightly towards the equator.