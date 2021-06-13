Hot topic: is your gas stove destroying the planet?

Gas cooking is a tiny contributor to climate change, but supplying homes and businesses with natural gas is a big one

Of the natural gas burnt in American homes, just 2.8% is used for cooking, according to a 2015 survey by the US Energy Information Administration.



Residential natural gas use in turn makes up just 15% of total US consumption, a percentage that has fallen over the past decade, as natural gas passed coal to become the country’s main power-plant fuel and residential gas use held more or less steady, as it has since the mid 1970s...