JUSTICE MALALA | From imaginary babies to plots against Zuma, SA gives birth to lies daily

As a nation we should be less gullible, ask more questions and seek proof and facts

The reality of SA is right in front of us. We just have to stop believing the snake oil salesmen who are trying to deceive us with lies to divert us from the truth.



First, there is no evidence of any record-breaking babies. There are no medical professionals, no medical institutions, no official bodies which have confirmed that they are treating a patient who has given birth to 10 babies. No self-respecting junior reporter would have touched such a story with a barge pole. A half-decent news editor would have thrown it out. A real editor would fire anyone who presented such a thin piece of work...