SANBS is truly the lifeblood of the nation

An example of this is the impact of the HIV epidemic. Collecting sufficient safe blood in a country with the biggest HIV-positive population in the world is extremely challenging, not only because the “effective” donor pool is shrunk by about 20% as compared to countries with low HIV prevalence, but also because being HIV-positive is associated with having anaemia, which places you at greater risk of needing blood.

SANBS responded to this by implementing the best testing systems for the early detection of HIV in blood and was the first country in the world to do this at the level we were doing it. Many others have now followed. Our donation testing area is world-renowned for the work we do and sets the standards for others to follow. This helps us to mitigate the risk of having to collect blood in a high HIV setting.

We have also been involved in numerous groundbreaking studies and have had some 20 research articles published across the world in international journals.

To truly live our purpose of “trusted to save lives”, we need to make sure that while we are providing for the transfusion needs of the country today, we are also preparing for the needs in the future. A key part of ensuring we are ready for the future involves research and development and then again publishing our findings for peer review.

At SANBS we have developed significant research capacity over the past few years and established multiple collaborations with local and international researchers and organisations. This has enabled SANBS to rapidly deploy new research endeavours in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the notable work we are proud of includes a clinical trial that investigated the use of convalescent plasma in the management of Covid-19, a pre-print publication on the sero-prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies among blood donors and then a collaboration with the NICD, which led to a publication describing the serious nature of the Sars-CoV-2 501Y variant. The latter publication has been cited in more than 130 other publications from across the world.

We hope this kind innovation will help to encourage an even greater awareness of the need for blood donation among the public.