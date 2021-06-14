Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Gauteng is doing its citizens a grave Covid-19 injustice

Infections are rocketing in the province, yet it is doing little to communicate with its people or reopen a critical facility

14 June 2021 - 20:12

At the end of every day, with rare exception, a statement from the national health department drops with the latest Covid-19 infection figures, including vaccine rollout details. The regularity of the updates, which SA has come to rely on, is to be applauded.

The numbers tell a frightening story. By Sunday, Gauteng was leading the charge, accounting for 64% of new infections...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DUMA GQUBULE | Give SA more than just reform gimmicks, Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Gauteng is doing its citizens a grave Covid-19 injustice Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Private losses: the state has washed its hands of the public along ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Car-crash refund tales are the order of the day Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | From imaginary babies to plots against Zuma, SA gives birth to ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Responsibility for Enock’s death lies with many people Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Thankfully Cyril has at last stepped in and shown who’s boss Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA can’t allow Covid politics to put lives at risk Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Hey, parents, keep your kids at home Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Mthethwa, give artists the help Surtie-Richards was denied Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | New Zulu king has the power, but also the responsibility Opinion & Analysis