EDITORIAL | Gauteng is doing its citizens a grave Covid-19 injustice
Infections are rocketing in the province, yet it is doing little to communicate with its people or reopen a critical facility
14 June 2021 - 20:12
At the end of every day, with rare exception, a statement from the national health department drops with the latest Covid-19 infection figures, including vaccine rollout details. The regularity of the updates, which SA has come to rely on, is to be applauded.
The numbers tell a frightening story. By Sunday, Gauteng was leading the charge, accounting for 64% of new infections...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.