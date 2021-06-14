EDITORIAL | Gauteng is doing its citizens a grave Covid-19 injustice

Infections are rocketing in the province, yet it is doing little to communicate with its people or reopen a critical facility

At the end of every day, with rare exception, a statement from the national health department drops with the latest Covid-19 infection figures, including vaccine rollout details. The regularity of the updates, which SA has come to rely on, is to be applauded.



The numbers tell a frightening story. By Sunday, Gauteng was leading the charge, accounting for 64% of new infections...