EDITORIAL | South Africans must get over Covid-19 fatigue and take things seriously

Government seems to have learnt from its mistakes. It’s time for citizens to do the same before more people starve

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA from Covid-19 alert level 2 to level 3 on Tuesday evening, as new infections surge across the country and experts warn the third wave will be our greatest tsunami to date. Yet the new restrictions announced by the president are a far cry from the tight regulations SA went through last year.



The new level 3 includes a curfew from 10pm to 4am and restricted alcohol sales — Monday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm — and new limitations to the number of people who can attend indoor and outdoor gatherings...