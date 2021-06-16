Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | South Africans must get over Covid-19 fatigue and take things seriously

Government seems to have learnt from its mistakes. It’s time for citizens to do the same before more people starve

16 June 2021 - 19:20

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA from Covid-19 alert level 2 to level 3 on Tuesday evening, as new infections surge across the country and experts warn the third wave will be our greatest tsunami to date. Yet the new restrictions announced by the president are a far cry from the tight regulations SA went through last year. 

The new level 3 includes a curfew from 10pm to 4am and restricted alcohol sales — Monday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm — and new limitations to the number of people who can attend indoor and outdoor gatherings...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | For SA’s youth to get good jobs, there are two things they ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | For Muthambi and her ilk, there is but one god and it ain’t in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Celebrity book clubs have their place, but spare me Dick Cheney Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | South Africans must get over Covid-19 fatigue and take things ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. DUMA GQUBULE | Give SA more than just reform gimmicks, Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Gauteng is doing its citizens a grave Covid-19 injustice Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Responsibility for Enock’s death lies with many people Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Thankfully Cyril has at last stepped in and shown who’s boss Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | SA can’t allow Covid politics to put lives at risk Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Hey, parents, keep your kids at home Opinion & Analysis