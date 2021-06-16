BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | Celebrity book clubs have their place, but spare me Dick Cheney

There are many out there, so follow the ones that grab you or subscribe to all of them for tips

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Oh, sweet heaven, help me.



That is how I felt after another recommendation from Oprah Winfrey. Her latest book club pick is The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris. It is a “powerful American debut set during the Civil War and portraying life after slavery in the vein of Washington Black, The Underground Railroad and Days Without End”. ..