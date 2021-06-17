EDITORIAL | SA youth learn the lessons of corruption the hard way

Young people have become victims of PPE graft, state capture and empty state coffers

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi spoke about “immeasurable panic and misery in our schools” on Thursday as he listed the latest Covid-19 stats: 1,077 teachers and 1,977 pupils have tested positive in the province, and 20 schools have been closed. The good news is the government has undertaken to vaccinate all educators and staff as early as next month. We live in hope.



This does not take away from the fact that our youth is a generation in crisis. Just this week TimesLIVE published a series of essays of teenagers writing about their experiences of “learning under lockdown”, based on a book compiled by Jonathan Jansen and Emily O’Ryan. One of the saddest stories is that of Etaine Wilson, who failed some of her matric subjects last year. She submitted her essay to Jansen and O’Ryan, in which she wrote about her mother’s support and how her mother used her last pennies to buy Etaine data to study with. A year later, Wilson’s mom has died and she is now rewriting two matric subjects. If she had access to more resources and uninterrupted schooling last year, her situation might have been different. ..