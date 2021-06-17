OBITUARY | Jabu Mabuza leaves an indelible mark on SA’s heart

He reluctantly agreed to be included in the five names that BLSA submitted to the Treasury for consideration to the Eskom board. He ended up as chair in January 2018, of a board consisting of true patriots. We initially suspended KPMG, Eskom, Transnet and Bain Consulting, in that order, for aiding and abetting state capture. Due to Mabuza’s determination, dedication and will to succeed, and having been sufficiently convinced of the new strategy, systems and processes that the Eskom board and executives led by Baba Phakamile Hadebe had put in place, it was the first company to have its suspension lifted.

Mabuza founded, among others, FABCOS, and went on to chair the Telkom, Casino Association of SA, AB InBev, SA Tourism, Unisa SBL and Sun International boards. He served as a member and patron of the SA Day initiative (Citizens in Partnership with Government). He served on the boards of Tanzania Breweries, and Castle Brewing Company in Kenya. He recently retired as board member from the Corporate Council on Africa in Washington DC and the World Travel and Tourism Council in the UK as an executive committee member.

He was appointed to the Concordia Leadership Council, US, and was also the chair of the Regional Business Council for the World Economic Forum (WEF). The University of the Witwatersrand awarded a doctor of commerce degree (Honoris Causa) to Mabuza in 2017, “in recognition of his sterling work and his achievements in entrepreneurship and contribution to the growth of the South African economy”.

I will, forever be grateful to you for being such a great teacher and amazing human being. Thank you for touching my life in such a meaningful way. Teaching me and many more that if we wait for someone else to fix things, we are doomed to further despair. That our purpose must be to do something, no matter how small ... it’s the sum of the parts that creates a greater whole. That we must each adopt one aspect of what government is failing to do and just get it done and, by so doing, we put ourselves on the path to real BEE and ultimate emancipation.

Thank you also for being a testament, that having witnessed both the economic struggles of our forebears and the birth pangs of a new nation, there is real value in building our South African nationhood, for it gives expression to a fundamental truth in our national life. That right through our history one can trace a cord of exclusion, oppression, subjugation and engineered disunity endured at the hands of a racist, prejudiced and unsympathetic National Party government. That the liberation mothers and fathers have successfully impressed their quality and views upon successive generations — an influence later sustained, deepened and broadened by your personal participation in the June 16 1976 student uprisings — for which you were later expelled.