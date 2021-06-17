PRAVIN GORDHAN | Jabu Mabuza had the flair and courage SA needed

Business had come forward to work with the government to ensure that our economy did not slide back after the country was in crisis, and after the dismissal of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015. This CEO initiative spearheaded the formation of the YES programme and the establishment of the SME fund, to create and support opportunities for young black entrepreneurs in particular.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed me minister of public enterprises in 2018, the country was in the midst of rolling load-shedding — even though that is still the case — with Eskom experiencing operational, financial and governance challenges. The country was just getting to grips with the phenomenon that was state capture and its effect on our state-owned enterprises.

The department of public enterprises and its portfolio of SOEs was the ground zero of state capture. One of the key strategic appointments that Ramaphosa made in January 2018 was to appoint Jabu Mabuza as Eskom board chair, signalling the government’s intention to turn the power utility around.

The president’s mandate to the department of public enterprises was to drive a reform agenda and appoint courageous leaders with integrity who could change and instil new governance principles at our SOEs. The president had already shown the way with Jabu’s appointment. There was no doubt that he and I were going to be in close contact on a daily basis to ensure we turned Eskom around.

My first encounter with Jabu as Eskom board chair was characterised by a “business unusual” approach as we pondered the enormous task that lay ahead, and it was clear from the onset that egos should not get in the way. We immediately got rid of officialdom. I called him Jabu and he called me Pravin. Jabu always reminded me that he was a self-made businessperson who started his business empire in the taxi industry during the 1980s.

I gave up on telling him to take off his fedora hat during media briefings, as it told me about the type of leader that he was. He refused to follow the orthodoxy of the business world — and yet he successfully chaired many boards, made many deals, and earned the respect of business and government.