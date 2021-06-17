A WORD IN THE HAND: MOTHER

SUE DE GROOT | Few could resist my mother and fewer got away with ‘less’

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Dear readers. I apologise for the absence of this column last week. My mother, Margaret Rose Ryan de Groot, died last Thursday, and although she was old and this event was inevitable, the sudden pall that the death of a loved one casts over one’s consciousness made it impossible to write.



Now that my wits have (sort of) returned, I hope you will forgive a column that is more personal than my usual musings on the vagaries of language. ..