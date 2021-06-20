A giant tree has fallen. Will this generation continue to sow its seeds?

Kenneth Kaunda’s death marks the end of an era. The question now is whether his legacy will be upheld or betrayed

There is no doubt that the demise of Kenneth KK Kaunda on Thursday marks the end of an epoch. The irony of the timing of his death is equally significant a historical event as his passing. It was just one day after SA and its supporters throughout the world marked the 45th anniversary of the June 16 1976 uprising.



In A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens captures the content and essence of an epoch, used to define a point in time whose momentous events have earned their place in history: “It was the best of times — it was the worst of times, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair ... ”..