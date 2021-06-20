Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Many African countries owe their freedom to Kenneth Kaunda

Believing his nation could not be free if others weren’t, the former Zambian leader made sacrifices in his country

20 June 2021 - 18:16

Not many leaders possess the clarity of political thought and the precision necessary for action that Kenneth Kaunda had. His demise on Thursday was a loss not just for the people of Zambia, but Africa at large. 

The former Zambian president, with his comrades, believed in pursuing peace to free the people of that country, then known as Northern Rhodesia, from the yoke of colonialism. He could have closed Zambia’s borders and focused on improving its economy, as many urge SA to do today. However, he sought freedom, peacefully, beyond his country. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. As Tunisians take a battering, ram fighting is their escape Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | You could be paying someone else’s e-toll fees in your rental ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | For SA to have a hope in hell, Cyril must shuffle off dead wood Opinion & Analysis
  4. Iguana be surprised: animals reveal what really causes stress in humans Opinion & Analysis
  5. A giant tree has fallen. Will this generation continue to sow its seeds? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | SA youth learn the lessons of corruption the hard way Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | South Africans must get over Covid-19 fatigue and take things ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Thankfully Cyril has at last stepped in and shown who’s boss Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Cybercrimes Bill is the right response to a real and present danger Opinion & Analysis