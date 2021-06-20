EDITORIAL | Many African countries owe their freedom to Kenneth Kaunda

Believing his nation could not be free if others weren’t, the former Zambian leader made sacrifices in his country

Not many leaders possess the clarity of political thought and the precision necessary for action that Kenneth Kaunda had. His demise on Thursday was a loss not just for the people of Zambia, but Africa at large.



The former Zambian president, with his comrades, believed in pursuing peace to free the people of that country, then known as Northern Rhodesia, from the yoke of colonialism. He could have closed Zambia’s borders and focused on improving its economy, as many urge SA to do today. However, he sought freedom, peacefully, beyond his country. ..