JUSTICE MALALA | For SA to have a hope in hell, Cyril must shuffle off dead wood
As long as ministers such as Nkoana-Mashabane, Mthethwa and Patel are in office, SA won’t realise its dreams
20 June 2021 - 18:17
National assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo issued a joint statement last week commemorating the hundreds of young people killed and injured on June 16 1976.It said, among other things: “We all owe it to the 1976 young liberators to ensure that we build the South Africa of our dreams, free from the pandemic and social ills.”
Nice, I thought. Who will build this “South Africa of our dreams”?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.