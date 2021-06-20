JUSTICE MALALA | For SA to have a hope in hell, Cyril must shuffle off dead wood

As long as ministers such as Nkoana-Mashabane, Mthethwa and Patel are in office, SA won’t realise its dreams

National assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo issued a joint statement last week commemorating the hundreds of young people killed and injured on June 16 1976.It said, among other things: “We all owe it to the 1976 young liberators to ensure that we build the South Africa of our dreams, free from the pandemic and social ills.”



Nice, I thought. Who will build this “South Africa of our dreams”?..