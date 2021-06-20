Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | You could be paying someone else’s e-toll fees in your rental car bill

A client recently got suspicious when he got billed for kilometres that were much more than the distance he had travelled

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
20 June 2021 - 18:18

What are your chances of having someone else’s toll fees added to your rental car bill?

The answer is that’s impossible to know for sure, because it seems to me that much of that misbilling goes undetected...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

