Opinion & Analysis

MNINAWA NTLOKO | I’ll always regret missing my last coffee date with Thulani Thuswa

Death of the talented PR expert on June 6 came as a shattering blow to all who had the privilege of knowing him

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
21 June 2021 - 20:20

It was a particularly beautiful Sunday morning and I was waiting in a long queue at Kranskop toll plaza near Modimolle when I decided to call Thulani Thuswa. We had agreed that I would take the off-ramp near his home in Midrand and meet him at about 8am.

He was not a happy man when he answered the phone, as I had clearly woken him long before he planned to get up. He liked to do the same with me and it amused me that he was groaning unhappily on the other end of the line. He laughed as soon as he realised that I had given him a taste of his own medicine, and asked how far I was from Midrand...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Regret over a coffee date I missed with Thulani Thuswa Opinion & Analysis
  2. Sisulu’s office hits back at Malala: ‘We remain committed to transforming ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Listing Jozi?! It’ll be easier to sell a listing ship in a pothole Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Schools should be closed in the hardest-hit Covid-19 areas Opinion & Analysis
  5. As Tunisians take a battering, ram fighting is their escape Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Mosimane says Thuswa stopped him ‘having sleepless nights about the media’ Soccer
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Thulani Thuswa was a real ‘PRO’ and a joy to deal with Sport
  3. Thulani Thuswa: A loyal servant and lover of football to a fault Soccer
  4. Sundowns and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly pay tribute to former Brazilian ... Soccer
  5. ‘I am found lost for words’: Pitso Mosimane heartbroken by Thulani Thuswa’s ... Soccer