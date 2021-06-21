MNINAWA NTLOKO | I’ll always regret missing my last coffee date with Thulani Thuswa
Death of the talented PR expert on June 6 came as a shattering blow to all who had the privilege of knowing him
21 June 2021 - 20:20
It was a particularly beautiful Sunday morning and I was waiting in a long queue at Kranskop toll plaza near Modimolle when I decided to call Thulani Thuswa. We had agreed that I would take the off-ramp near his home in Midrand and meet him at about 8am.
He was not a happy man when he answered the phone, as I had clearly woken him long before he planned to get up. He liked to do the same with me and it amused me that he was groaning unhappily on the other end of the line. He laughed as soon as he realised that I had given him a taste of his own medicine, and asked how far I was from Midrand...
