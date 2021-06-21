TOM EATON | Listing Jozi?! It’ll be easier to sell a listing ship in a pothole

People, a new property show is coming your way and it’s all about selling luxury homes in the City of Dysfunction

I admit freely. Fifteen years ago I was a sucker for property porn.



Whether it was escapist fantasy like the BBC’s Grand Designs, in which relatable Poms got into crippling debt to transform barns and churches and caves into homes that looked like a public library in Stockholm, or cheap and nasty little shows about “flipping” flatlets for a quick buck, I was there, popcorn in my fist and stars in my eyes...