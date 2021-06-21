Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Listing Jozi?! It’ll be easier to sell a listing ship in a pothole

People, a new property show is coming your way and it’s all about selling luxury homes in the City of Dysfunction

Tom Eaton Columnist
21 June 2021 - 20:19

I admit freely. Fifteen years ago I was a sucker for property porn.

Whether it was escapist fantasy like the BBC’s Grand Designs, in which relatable Poms got into crippling debt to transform barns and churches and caves into homes that looked like a public library in Stockholm, or cheap and nasty little shows about “flipping” flatlets for a quick buck, I was there, popcorn in my fist and stars in my eyes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Regret over a coffee date I missed with Thulani Thuswa Opinion & Analysis
  2. Sisulu’s office hits back at Malala: ‘We remain committed to transforming ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Listing Jozi?! It’ll be easier to sell a listing ship in a pothole Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Schools should be closed in the hardest-hit Covid-19 areas Opinion & Analysis
  5. As Tunisians take a battering, ram fighting is their escape Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Flip-flop Malema is back and it’s good to see he hasn’t lost his ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Welcome to the city of fool’s gold, run by mayor Mngxitama Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | ACDP has given us a glimpse of what SA’s future might be. Lord help ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Be a sport, Danny, and make it your goal to spare us huge ... Opinion & Analysis