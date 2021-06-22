Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Those perpetuating vaccine hesitancy are putting lives at risk

As people who are looked up to, teachers and medical professionals have a duty to encourage vaccinations

“Vaccines are safe, effective and probably the game-changers in terms of getting us beyond Covid-19.” 

This is the message from Granville Whittle, the acting director-general of the basic education department. He was talking about vaccine hesitancy among teachers whose vaccination rollout is set to start on Wednesday. Whittle said a survey by five teacher unions in January showed 52% of teachers wanted to be vaccinated. This had risen to 76% by June...

