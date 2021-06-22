OBITUARY | Mzilikazi Khumalo wrote the soundtrack of the new SA
From ‘Princess Mogogo’ to the post-apartheid national anthem, he melded traditions together into something new
22 June 2021 - 20:33
Emeritus Professor Mzilikazi Khumalo, one of SA’s most celebrated and prolific composers and arrangers, has died at the age of 89.
At the request of former president Nelson Mandela, he played a leading role in the composition of SA’s post-apartheid national anthem...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.