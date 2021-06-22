OBITUARY | Mzilikazi Khumalo wrote the soundtrack of the new SA

From ‘Princess Mogogo’ to the post-apartheid national anthem, he melded traditions together into something new

Emeritus Professor Mzilikazi Khumalo, one of SA’s most celebrated and prolific composers and arrangers, has died at the age of 89.



At the request of former president Nelson Mandela, he played a leading role in the composition of SA’s post-apartheid national anthem...