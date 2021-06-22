THABO MBEKI | The land question must be read with the Freedom Charter

Much care is needed in amending Section 25 of the constitution or SA could be crippled

It seems to stand to reason that before the ANC and the broad democratic movement amend the constitution and strategic posture on the land question, as stated in the Freedom Charter, they would ensure a thorough discussion among themselves.



In light of this and fundamental to the functioning of the democratic movement for many decades, it is vitally important that as the ruling party works to help amend Section 25, it must respect the perspective on land redistribution stated in the charter and honour the decision of the July 2018 ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla that: “The ANC will, through the parliamentary process, finalise a proposed amendment to the constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be affected.”..