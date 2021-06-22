TONY LEON | By groveling to the EFF, the ANC is digging SA’s grave

The party’s hodgepodge of a policy on expropriation without compensation is, as Thabo Mbeki points out, a disaster

At the ANC national conference in December 2017, which elected Cyril Ramaphosa as president by a tiny margin, the party adopted a resolution that consisted of two mutually destructive elements.



On the one hand it resolved that nationalisation of land without compensation “should be one of the methods used by the state to address land reform”. Yet the same resolution also insisted that any such method “should not have a negative impact with regard to such areas as food security, agricultural production, other economic sectors and investment in the economy”...