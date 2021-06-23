ANALYSIS | The rise and fall of Malusi Gigaba: will Gupta links be the final nail?

Getting into bed with the Indian family dimmed the former ANCYL president’s once bright political future

Historical fact: Knowledge Nkanyezi Malusi Gigaba was once touted by many as an impressive political rising star and future president of the governing ANC and by extension that of the country.



Is there a chance he may still achieve this feat? Highly unlikely, thanks to his alleged association with the notorious Gupta family...