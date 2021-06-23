EDITORIAL | With R26bn in the hole, SA deserves better from its leaders

Instead of improving, irregular expenditure at municipalities in the 2019/20 financial year has got worse

Despite the onset of a raging pandemic that threatened lives and livelihoods, one Eastern Cape municipality saw fit to buy a car for its mayor. Where did the money for this come from? Directly from designated Covid-19 funding — money that was meant for emergency water and sanitation projects.



Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke made this shocking revelation during a briefing to parliament on Tuesday, where she laid bare the outcomes of her office’s audits into the country’s municipalities for the 2019/20 financial year...