BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | Billionaire Bill’s reading lists are bang on the money

Bring back 2018, 2019 and 2020 because if Gates’s 2021 suggestions are anything to go by we are in big trouble

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I used to enjoy Bill Gates’ summer reading list. I joked that if people ran into him (because we ran in the same circles — yeah right! I sure as hell hope not now!) they should let him know we appreciated the same books.



One thing I have noticed is that his suggestions are a barometer of what is happening in the world and this year’s show we are seriously f***ed. Or maybe his world is dark now because of his divorce and nasty allegations against him (and no, I do not mean the Covid-19 conspiracy stuff). ..