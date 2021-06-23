MAHLODI SAM MUOFHE | Freedom of expression is wasted on Rampedi and his propagandist ilk

"Just as the third wave hit Gauteng, we got distracted by a dud of a story," writes Mahlodi Sam Muofhe.

Justifiability of what we say in our quest to be the first ones to break great stories in the media space should be tempered by the fact that no right is absolute. Perhaps the freedom of expression so eloquently enshrined in our constitution, instead of crafting the tempering exclusion to the right of expression in the way it did, should have been crafted differently.



None in terms of the right to freedom of expression has the right to paddle propaganda news for war. Had the exclusion ended simply at barring anyone from publishing propaganda instead of propaganda for war, we would have been saved from being touched emotionally by deliberately false news penned by Piet Rampedi and his ilk...