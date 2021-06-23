OBITUARY | Local is lekker. Now for the other side to dazzle Peter Feldman
The arts community has been stunned and saddened to hear of the sudden death of the beloved showbiz journalist
23 June 2021 - 20:15
A product of small-town SA, Selwyn David Feldman was the only Jewish boy in his class – possibly even in his school at that time – and it wasn’t an easy ride. After all, who has a “weird” name like “Selwyn” – especially when his parents, in their quaintly Yiddish accents, pronounced it “Shelvin”?
In the Jewish tradition of assimilation, young Selwyn swiftly had his first name formally changed to that of his local hero, the Greek owner of the local corner café...
