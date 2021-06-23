TOM EATON | For Piet’s sake don’t apologise, you get 10/10 for your Ramped(i) up story

"Piet Rampedi’s naivety helped give birth to the mother of all fake news stories," writes Tom Eaton.

Former journalist Piet Rampedi, the proud daddy of SA’s most high-profile fake news fiasco, has apologised for doubling down before decupleting from reality entirely and finally blaming his own negligence and gullibility on a shadowy conspiracy by the state. I really wish he hadn’t.



On Tuesday evening, the carefully-worded notapology was revealed by News24, after Independent Media’s editor-in-chief, Aneez Salie, opted to stay silent on the issue...