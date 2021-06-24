A WORD IN THE HAND: VACATION

SUE DE GROOT | Holidays are nice and all, but unholy vacations stay with you

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

As the numbers of coronavirus infections soar, particularly in Gauteng, those of us who had begun to glimpse in the corner of our future eye the promise of a vacation are feeling a little less hopeful and a little more downhearted.



Things are of course a great deal worse for the infected, the ill, the caregivers and the bereaved, but I’m trusting that this goes without saying, and that the plight of those merely robbed of a holiday might also be indulged...