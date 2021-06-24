TOM EATON | What’s up, doc? Are rum and cigars for Cuba’s elite not your vibe?
Nearly 300 junior doctors haven’t been posted, reports Gill Gifford, yet we are spending another R83m on the Cubans
24 June 2021 - 20:35
Viva revolutionary solidarity, viva! Back to your labours, workers of SA, inspired by the knowledge that you and I are helping to keep Cuba’s unemployment rate near zero!
These were the glad tidings in parliament this week, as stand-in health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed that a “brigade” of 119 Cuban doctors would be staying in SA for another year, at a cost of R83m...
