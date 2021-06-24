Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | What’s up, doc? Are rum and cigars for Cuba’s elite not your vibe?

Nearly 300 junior doctors haven’t been posted, reports Gill Gifford, yet we are spending another R83m on the Cubans

Tom Eaton Columnist
24 June 2021 - 20:35

Viva revolutionary solidarity, viva! Back to your labours, workers of SA, inspired by the knowledge that you and I are helping to keep Cuba’s unemployment rate near zero!

These were the glad tidings in parliament this week, as stand-in health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed that a “brigade” of 119 Cuban doctors would be staying in SA for another year, at a cost of R83m...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Coining it: Durban brothers vanish amid ‘R51bn’ crypto scam Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | What’s up, doc? Are rum and cigars for Cuba’s elite not your vibe? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The real Covid-19 setback is our government Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAHLODI SAM MUOFHE | Freedom of expression is wasted on Rampedi and his ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | With R26bn in the hole, SA deserves better from its leaders Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | For Piet’s sake don’t apologise, you get 10/10 for your Ramped(i) ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Listing Jozi?! It’ll be easier to sell a listing ship in a pothole Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Flip-flop Malema is back and it’s good to see he hasn’t lost his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | For Muthambi and her ilk, there is but one god and it ain’t in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Private losses: the state has washed its hands of the public along ... Opinion & Analysis