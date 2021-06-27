EDITORIAL | Cities raise tariffs but they still don’t provide services we need

Tariff hikes are hard to stomach considering potholes, lack of service delivery and billions squandered by municipalities

As if South Africans do not have enough worries in the time of Covid-19, load-shedding and high unemployment rates, another harsh reality will hit consumers on Thursday: tariff increases.



The three major cities are introducing new tariff schemes from July 1, and it’s not a pretty picture. In both Johannesburg and Durban, electricity rates will be increasing by almost 15%, while that number hovers around 13% in Cape Town. Water will cost between five and 8.5% more and refuse removal between 4.5% and 4.9% more...