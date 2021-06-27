TOBY SHAPSHAK | ‘Buy, borrow, die’ exposed: the tax dodge rule the mega rich live by

ProPublica, the brilliant not-for-profit investigative journalism outfit, has leaked the tax records of the richest people in the US. It has compiled a gut-punching depiction of how the wealthiest people in the last remaining superpower employ legal means to avoid tax.

Using the Forbes billionaire survey, one of the most reputable indices of wealth, ProPublica calculated that these 25 richest people’s wealth grew by a collective $401bn from 2014 to 2018. And yet they only paid $13.6bn in federal income taxes in those five years, according to the trove of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) documents.

“That’s a staggering sum, but it amounts to a true tax rate of only 3.4%,” the publication concluded. This, it said, captured the “financial reality” of the richest Americans.

ProPublica also compared their tax rates to how much their wealth grew during those four years, from 2014 to 2018. “The results are stark,” it said.

Indeed they are. Another of the ProPublica revelations was that the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Neither did billionaire Carl Icahn, while revered investor George Soros paid nothing for three years in a row.

“America’s billionaires avail themselves of tax-avoidance strategies beyond the reach of ordinary people,” it said. “Their wealth derives from the skyrocketing value of their assets, like stock and property. Those gains are not defined by US laws as taxable income unless and until the billionaires sell.”

The shock revelations go on and on.

Warren Buffett, it turns out, was the biggest avoider of paying income tax among these top 25 — a fact which ProPublica said was “surprising, given his public stance as an advocate of higher taxes for the rich”.

Buffett’s wealth grew by an immense $24.3bn from 2014 to 2018, yet he paid income tax of only $23.7m.

“That works out to a true tax rate of 0.1%, or less than 10c for every $100 he added to his wealth,” the investigative journalists wrote.