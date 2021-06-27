WENDY KNOWLER | Home-buyers beware: the small print is where the auction is

A dispute over a commission refund for a cancelled sale has unbelievably reared its ugly head again

Unsurprisingly, I am very fond of the Tom Wait’s lyric line that goes: “The large print giveth and the small print taketh away.”



For more than two decades I’ve been banging on about how critical it is for consumers to protect themselves from all manner of rip-offs and unsavoury business dealings by reading those off-putting Ts and Cs...