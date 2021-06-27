WILLIAM GUMEDE | Until officials are held accountable, councils will never improve

Here is why placing municipalities under administration is not the ultimate solution

Holding mayors, councillors and senior managers in municipalities personally liable for financial losses, bankruptcy and corruption will bring the turnaround that SA’s chronically collapsing municipalities need.



SA’s regulations to put failing municipalities under administration are fundamentally flawed, as they do not hold councillors and senior managers fully accountable. Neither do they recover the losses personally from incompetent, corrupt and wasteful councillors and senior managers. ..