EDITORIAL | Government did not listen, so here we are again

One cannot help but wonder how different things could have played out if our leaders had really heeded the experts

28 June 2021 - 18:56

In March, some of the country’s foremost scientists in a SA Medical Journal editorial attacked the country’s decision to resell its million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the AU.

Even then, they sounded a dire warning – that the country was ill-prepared for a third wave, with “only a minority of largely urban health workers vaccinated against Covid-19 and rollout to the general population yet to start”...

