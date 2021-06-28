EDITORIAL | Government did not listen, so here we are again
One cannot help but wonder how different things could have played out if our leaders had really heeded the experts
28 June 2021 - 18:56
In March, some of the country’s foremost scientists in a SA Medical Journal editorial attacked the country’s decision to resell its million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the AU.
Even then, they sounded a dire warning – that the country was ill-prepared for a third wave, with “only a minority of largely urban health workers vaccinated against Covid-19 and rollout to the general population yet to start”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.