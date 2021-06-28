TOM EATON | Cyril, don’t expect sympathy while we pay for tarnished politicians
It’s hard not to blame the state for the mess we are in when it is wasting our money on unworthy pursuits
28 June 2021 - 18:56
As SA stumbles into a harder lockdown and the Delta variant gets stuck in, there is a bitter symmetry in the fact that suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize hasn’t resigned, while the rest of us have.
Certainly, in the enervating despair that has settled over this country like a cold fog, I doubt many people are going to pay much attention to Wednesday being the day by which, the state promised us in May, five million South Africans would be vaccinated...
