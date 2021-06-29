Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Before Zondo: Zuma and a generation of disappointments

If Jacob Zuma ends up going to Qalakabusha prison like his pal Schabir Shaik, perhaps he too will ‘start afresh’

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
29 June 2021 - 19:31

Do you think Jacob Zuma will serve his sentence at Qalakabusha prison?

If you recall, that’s where his original pal Schabir Shaik — with whom he didn’t have a generally corrupt relationship — was supposed to have served 15 years for not trying to corrupt Zuma. Qalakabusha literally means “start afresh”. Schabir went in there in 2007 a dying man but got out two years later on medical parole, supposedly to die at home. He’s been alive ever since. Talk of a fresh start.  ..

