CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Before Zondo: Zuma and a generation of disappointments

If Jacob Zuma ends up going to Qalakabusha prison like his pal Schabir Shaik, perhaps he too will ‘start afresh’

Do you think Jacob Zuma will serve his sentence at Qalakabusha prison?



If you recall, that’s where his original pal Schabir Shaik — with whom he didn’t have a generally corrupt relationship — was supposed to have served 15 years for not trying to corrupt Zuma. Qalakabusha literally means “start afresh”. Schabir went in there in 2007 a dying man but got out two years later on medical parole, supposedly to die at home. He’s been alive ever since. Talk of a fresh start. ..